- (PLX AI) - PSP Swiss Property half year net income CHF 371.4 million.
- • Half year EPS CHF 8.1
- • The Ebitda guidance is being confirmed, slightly improved vacancy rate expected by year-end
- • At the end of June 2021, net asset value (NAV) per share was CHF 104.46 (end of 2020: CHF 99.83)
- • Says demand for office space will improve overall, especially for attractive space in good locations. The market for retail space, excluding high-street, will remain under pressure
- • Continues to expect Ebitda excluding gains/losses on real estate investments of around CHF 275 million (2020: CHF 271.1 million)
- • With regard to the vacancies, says now expects a rate of below 4.5% at year-end 2021 (previously: around 4.5%)
