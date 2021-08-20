- (PLX AI) - Fractal Gaming Q2 adjusted EBITDA SEK 2 million.
- • Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK -1.3 million
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:10
|Fractal Gaming Q2 Revenue SEK 103.7 Million
|(PLX AI) - Fractal Gaming Q2 adjusted EBITDA SEK 2 million.• Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK -1.3 million
► Artikel lesen
|07:06
|Fractal Gaming Group Interim Report January-June 2021
|Mo
|Invitation to Fractal Gaming Groups Interim Report for the second quarter of 2021
|22.07.
|Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting in Fractal Gaming Group AB (publ)
|28.06.
|Ola Nilsson is proposed as a new board member of Fractal Gaming Group
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|FRACTAL GAMING GROUP AB
|4,152
|-3,04 %