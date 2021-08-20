- (PLX AI) - Mekonomen Q2 revenue SEK 3,210 million vs. estimate SEK 3,108 million.
- • Q2 EBIT SEK 280 million
- • Q2 EBIT margin 9%
|07:40
|Mekonomen Q2 Adjusted EBIT SEK 314 Million vs. Estimate SEK 275 Million
|07:36
|MEKONOMEN: Interim report January - June 2021
|08.06.
|Market-leading Mekonomen Group selects the CCH Tagetik expert solution from Wolters Kluwer to enable its long-term finance vision
|STOCKHOLM, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, announced that it has signed an agreement with Mekonomen...
|26.05.
|Mekonomen Group in collaboration with the American electric car producer Fisker
|26.05.
|Fisker Inc.: Fisker to Partner With Mekonomen Group for Delivery, Servicing and Fleet Management Across Denmark, Norway and Sweden
Mekonomen Group to provide total after-sales services for Fisker customers in Denmark, Norway and Sweden, consistent with the asset-lite business model being deployed across the Fisker business...
