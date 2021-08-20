- (PLX AI) - Tobii Q2 sales SEK 282 million vs. estimate SEK 301 million.
- • Q2 gross margin 66% vs. estimate 67.5%
- • Q2 EPS SEK -1.14
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:40
|Tobii Q2 EBIT SEK -99 Million vs. Estimate SEK -44 Million
|07:36
|TOBII AB: Tobii Interim Report for the Second Quarter 2021
|09.08.
|TOBII AB: Invitation to Tobii's webcast following the interim report for the second quarter 2021
|08.08.
|How Tobii is expanding eye tracking into new markets
|05.08.
|Tobii acquires Phasya to enhance its offering in automotive and other verticals
|STOCKHOLM, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobii, the world leader in eye tracking, today announces that it has signed a agreement to acquire Phasya, an innovative provider of software for monitoring...
