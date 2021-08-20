Oscillate Plc - Pre-IPO Investment into Psych Capital

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

20 August 2021

Oscillate plc

AQSE: MUSH

("Company" or "Oscillate")

Oscillate completes Pre-IPO Investment into Psych Capital Limited

Highlights

Following recent re-positioning and re-structuring, Oscillate announces its first major investment into the emerging psychedelic science and healthcare industry;

10.4% pre-IPO stake acquired in Psych Capital Limited, a company on course to become one of the first UK quoted psychedelic entities;

First step in ambitious plan to position Oscillate as a major strategic force in the European psychedelic marketplace.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has acquired 30,000,000 ordinary shares in Psych Capital Limited, representing approximately 10.4% of the current issued share capital for a consideration of £300,000. Psych Capital is currently well advanced in its application process to be admitted to a UK regulated market, and expects to complete its IPO process shortly.

Background to Psych Capital:

Psych Capital was created by a group of professionals that are focused on disruptive healthcare solutions that are rapidly becoming accepted in developed communities, and this includes the recent rush to legalise the use of medicinal cannabis as the world begins to absorb and educate the true benefits of alternative drug application and interpretation.

Psych Capital is focused on leveraging its experienced team that were early innovators in the medicinal & recreational cannabis industry and have developed a global network to replicate their success in the burgeoning medical psychedelic sector.

The company is focused on identifying, funding and building future British and European leaders across psychedelic science and healthcare.

To date Psych Capital has successfully advanced its business plan via, inter-alia,

The creation of a global audience through its PSYCH data and content platform that covers 80 countries, worldwide, reaching over 30,000 users ranging from investors to journalists and regulators to scientists.

The development of an Investor Network that has engaged 7,000 qualified investors making Psych Capital one of the world's largest psychedelic investor databases - and the largest of European and Asian Investors.

The drafting and publication of 'Psychedelics as Medicine Report', which has been accessed and read by over 60,000 people since its initial release in mid 2020 - (download report here )

Established a number of corporate partnerships and investment opportunities.

Blossom Analysis

Psych Capital owns 51% of Blossom Analysis (with a ROFR on the remaining 49%), a leading source for scientific and regulatory data for the psychedelics industry. Blossom Analysis with Psych Capital is building the industry's first Software as a Service (SAAS) platform. This will provide real time data and intelligence product will be available via subscription and will help power the significant growth that the industry is set to experience over the coming years.

Awakn Life Sciences

Awakn is a clinical biotech company researching, developing and delivering evidence-based psychedelic medicine to treat addiction and other metal health conditions. Psych Capital owns just under 2% and has seen a 50% increase in its investment in the three months since closing its initial investment. Awakn's common shares are listed on Neo Exchange in Canada (Ticker: AWKN.NE).

William Potts, Psych Capital CEO stated:

"We welcome Oscillate's lead position in our pre-IPO financing. They are ideal institutional investors, as firm believers in our mission to identify, finance and build the next wave of British and European leaders in psychedelic science and healthcare.

Psychedelic medicine will undoubtedly play a key role in alleviating the crisis point in mental health provision that we are experiencing today. As a private company, we have already invested in or acquired the strategic foundations to give us visibility and access to the most promising early-stage science and opportunities throughout the UK and Europe.

With Oscillate as partners, we will continue to accelerate the growth of our portfolio companies while continuing to build sustainable shareholder value as we finalise admission to a regulated London market over the coming months."

Psych Capital Investment Proposition

Positioning: To invest in the new wave of UK and European science and healthcare innovators that are challenging the status quo and revolutionising how we treat mental health conditions.

Proposition: We support companies that are working to solve critical mental health needs via innovative breakthroughs in psychedelic medicines and therapy.

Mission: Our mission is to advance mental healthcare through providing early-stage funding and advice for psychedelic medicines and therapies

The company is currently in a number of advanced commercial discussions to finalise investment positions in early-stage opportunities in the psychedelic science and healthcare industry.

To learn more about the company please visit the corporate website here and its data and content platform here .

Related Party Disclosure

Chief Financial Officer and Non-Executive Director of Oscillate plc, Narisha Ragoonanthun, is a Director & Chief Financial Officer for, Psych Capital Limited.

The Directors of the Company, who have issued this RIS announcement after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for its content.

