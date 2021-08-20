Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Gelegenheit genau jetzt nutzen? Vor Fortsetzung einer Rekordfahrt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CM42 ISIN: GB00BLR71299 Ticker-Symbol: 8KW 
Stuttgart
20.08.21
08:07 Uhr
0,840 Euro
-0,030
-3,45 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JADESTONE ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JADESTONE ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
20.08.2021 | 08:08
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jadestone Energy PLC Announces TR-1

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BLR71299

Issuer Name

JADESTONE ENERGY PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

FIL Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

Hamilton

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Bermuda

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

18-Aug-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

19-Aug-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.016%

0.00%

5.016%

23,264,606

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

N/A

N/A

N/A

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BLR71299

0

23,264,606

0.00%

5.016%

Sub Total 8.A

5.016%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

FIL Limited

FIL Limited

5.016%

0.00%

5.016%

FIL Limited

FIL Holdings (UK) Limited

5.016%

0.00%

5.016%

FIL Limited

FIL Investments International

5.016%

0.00%

5.016%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

19-Aug-2021

13. Place Of Completion

Dublin, Ireland

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Jadestone Energy PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660638/Jadestone-Energy-PLC-Announces-TR-1

JADESTONE ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.