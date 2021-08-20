

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales and government borrowing figures. Retail sales are forecast grow 0.4 percent on month in July, following a 0.5 percent rise in June.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While it held steady against the yen, it fell against the rest of major counterparts.



The pound was worth 149.54 against the yen, 1.3633 against the greenback, 0.8573 against the euro and 1.2489 against the franc as of 1:55 am ET.



