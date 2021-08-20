Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Gelegenheit genau jetzt nutzen? Vor Fortsetzung einer Rekordfahrt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QNWV ISIN: SE0015504477 Ticker-Symbol: 5HS 
Frankfurt
20.08.21
08:00 Uhr
4,158 Euro
+0,006
+0,14 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FRACTAL GAMING GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRACTAL GAMING GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,6024,64831.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FRACTAL GAMING GROUP
FRACTAL GAMING GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FRACTAL GAMING GROUP AB4,158+0,14 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.