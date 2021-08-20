DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Proposed Strategic Investment in Greengage

London, UK, 20 August 2021 - Coinsilium Group Limited ("Coinsilium") (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Blockchain, and Open Finance venture builder, is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent with UK-registered Greengage Global Holding Ltd ("Greengage") to enable Seedcoin Limited ("Seedcoin"), Coinsilium's wholly owned Gibraltar registered subsidiary, to (i) purchase up to 15,000 A ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each in the capital of Greengage (the "A Shares") at a price of GBP20 per share from existing shareholders and (ii) subscribe for up to GBP200,000 of convertible loan notes (the "Loan Notes") (the "Transaction").

The Proposed Transaction

Subject to the completion by Coinsilium of satisfactory due diligence, Seedcoin will, at closing of the Transaction ("Closing"), pay an aggregate price of up to GBP300,000 for the A Shares and GBP200,000 for the Loan Notes (together, the "Price").

Coinsilium has calculated the Price on the basis of the following assumptions: A. the valuation of Greengage at the time of Closing is equal to or above GBP27,263,360; and B. the total number of shares issued and committed to be issued at Closing is equal to 1,363,168.

The above assumptions are on the basis of information provided by Greengage.

Conditions and Approvals

Coinsilium intends to proceed as quickly as possible with the Transaction. Greengage and each selling shareholder will negotiate in good faith with a view to completing the Transaction in an expedient manner.

The Transaction is conditional on, among other customary conditions, the purchase of the A Shares and the subscription for the Loan Notes by Seedcoin taking place simultaneously or otherwise on or around the same date.

The A Shares

The proposed acquisition will include the right for Coinsilium to acquire up to 15,000 A Shares, which will rank pari passu in all respects with the ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each in the capital of Greengage (the "Ordinary Shares"), the highest ranking shares issued by Greengage, and that in the event of a listing, the A Shares will be converted into Ordinary Shares.

The Loan Note

In accordance with the terms of the Loan Notes, any shares issued to Seedcoin as a result of a conversion of the Loan Notes will rank pari passu in all respects with the then highest ranking shares of Greengage at the date of conversion, including the right to receive all dividends declared, made or paid after conversion of the Loan Notes (save that they will not rank for any dividend or other distribution declared made, or paid by reference to a record date before conversion of the Loan Notes).

Under the terms of the Loan Note instrument, interest will accrue on the principal amount outstanding at the rate of 5% per annum. The Loan Notes can be converted into A Shares:

-- upon the share sale or assets sale of Greengage, at the price attributed to each A Share less a discountof 20%;

-- upon completion of a qualifying round of investment, namely Greengage taking receipt of no less thanGBP5,000,000 in capital from current or new shareholders of Greengage, at the price paid for the highest class ofshare in the capital of Greengage issued to the qualifying round investors less a discount of 20%;

-- at any time following the longstop date of 30th June 2023 (on the basis of a price per A Share beingGBP20.00);

-- upon written demand upon the occurrence of an event of default at the principal amount on that stocktogether with all interest.

Proposed Strategic Relationship

Upon completion of the Transaction, it is the intention of both parties to enter into a formalised strategic relationship with the objective of pursuing opportunities to develop new services and products aligned with regulatory compliant decentralised Finance (De-Fi) solutions.

More extensive details regarding the Transaction and the proposed strategic relationship will be provided to the market as and when completion of the Transaction is announced.

IOV Labs' investment

The Company also notes that on 9 August 2021 Greengage announced the addition of its first institutional investment receiving a commitment of GBP2.5 million from IOV labs Limited (IOV), a Gibraltar registered company.

The full Greengage press release can be read here:

https://www.greengage.co/news?a=e018917a-4fc0-d802-19f0-382202f76f30

Disclosure: Coinsilium Chairman Malcolm Palle is a director of IOV and Coinsilium also has an existing commercial relationship with IOV through the Company's Singapore based 50:50 Joint Venture Company, IOV Labs Asia Pte Ltd.

The directors of Coinsilium take responsibility for this announcement.

Coinsilium Group Limited +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman www.coinsilium.com Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 207 469 0930 (AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser) SI Capital Limited Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 (Broker) Buchanan Communications +44 (0) 20 7466 5000 Chris Lane / Toto Berger E: coinsilium@buchanan.uk.com (Media and Investor Relations)

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is a focused Blockchain and Open Finance venture operator based in Gibraltar, a pre-eminent global regulatory jurisdiction and a leading hub for innovative financial technology. In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium has evolved to develop revenue-generating strategic advisory services and is a highly regarded innovator with proven technological and commercial expertise and development capabilities in the Non-Fungible Token ("NFT") arena and also within Open Finance.

Coinsilium has developed an array of commercial partnerships around the world to support its development capabilities, giving it access to best-in-class tech experts, a strong network, and asserting its profound industry profile. It has a 50:50 venture with IOV Labs in Singapore, enabling the promotion and commercialisation of RSK's products, services and technologies in global markets; and has partnered with blockchain technology experts Indorse to create Nifty Labs, an NFT technology development studio in Gibraltar.

Coinsilium's shares are traded on the APEX segment of the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

About Greengage

Greengage is the first fully integrated financial services group bridging traditional fiat currency banking and trading with the emerging digital asset and cryptocurrency sector. It plans to become the first merchant bank for the digital finance sector, with its mission to be the premier, trusted and secure platform, providing access to the traditional, digital and crypto economy

For more information visit: https://www.greengage.co

