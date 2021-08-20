Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2021) - Great Atlantic Resources (TSXV: GR) (FSE: PH02) has started its 2021 exploration program at its Glenelg Vanadium gold Property.

The property is located within southwest New Brunswick approximately 17 kilometers east of the town of St. Stephen and approximately 15 kilometers northwest of the company's Mascarene Property, which hosts multiple mineral occurrences with cobalt, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, gold and silver. The Glenelg Property hosts vanadium mineralization, with historic rock samples reported up to 0.42% V2O5.

Through a review of historical information, the company has identified target areas for gold exploration within the property with historic rock samples from at least four areas reported to exceed 1 gram per tonne gold, including a historic 2013 grab sample from a sulphide vein from the southeast region of the property reportedly returning 14 grams per tonne gold.

The Glenelg property has seen little exploration and management cannot find any evidence of historical drilling within the property. The current exploration consists of focused prospecting and rock geochemical sampling.

Rock samples are being collected within the Bocabec Gabbro, the target being vanadium/titanium mineralization. Previous rock samples collected by the company and historic rock samples have confirmed vanadium and titanium mineralization within the Bocabec Gabbro.

A 2018 grab sample collected by the company from a magnetite rich layer in the Bocabec Gabbro Complex within the southeast region of the property returned 0.188% vanadium or 0.33% V2O5, 10.3% titanium oxide and 25.71% iron, when analyzed by XRF Fusion by ALS Canada. Another 2018 bedrock grab sample from the same region of the property was reported to return 0.234% vanadium or 0.42% V2O5, 12.2% titanium oxide and 28.8% iron. This sample was collected by one of the company's option partners for the property and was not verified by a Qualified Person.

Prospecting and rock geochemical sampling are also being conducted for gold mineralization in target areas within the central-west regions of the Glenelg Property. Three gold occurrences (+/- silver and copper) are reported within the central region of the property.

A historic outcrop grab sample from the early 1900s, from one occurrence, reported as quartz-sulfide breccia within altered gabbro, reportedly returned 1.33 grams per tonne gold. Historic float samples reported during the same period in the central-west regions of the property were reported to return 2.7 and 2.2 grams per tonne gold. This mineralization has not been verified by a Qualified Person.

The Glenelg Property is located immediately south of the Clarence Stream Gold Project of Galway Metals Inc., with a portion of the northern boundary bordering Galway's Clarence Stream Gold Project. Galway reported a NI 43-101 resource estimate for the project during 2017, reporting total Measured plus Indicated resources of 6,178,000 tonnes at 1.96 gpt gold (390,000 ounces of gold) and total Inferred resources of 3,409,000 tonnes at 2.53 gpt gold (277,000 ounces of gold).

Management cautions that mineralization at the Clarence Stream Gold Project and at Great Atlantic's Mascarene Property are not necessarily indicative of mineralization within the Glenelg Vanadium Property.

Great Atlantic, with a number of properties in the Atlantic provinces, is utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on critical elements which are prominent in Atlantic Canada, such as Antimony, Tungsten and Gold.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.GreatAtlanticResources.com, contact Christopher R. Anderson, President & CEO, at 604-488-3900 or email office@GreatAtlanticResources.com. For Investor Relations contact Andrew Job at 416-628-1560 or IR@GreatAtlanticResources.com.

