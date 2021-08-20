Launchpool Labs Cohort1 revealed, MegaFans to be third project in the three-month incubation programme

Launchpool Labs, the community-centric chain agnostic incubator, under the beyourownVC ethos is announcing 3rd startup, MegaFans to join Cohort1.

MegaFans is a play-to-earn multiplayer tournament platform that lets mobile games players compete with others around the world for prizes. MegaFans is all about bringing out the inner gamer in all of its users, whether they're novices, experts or developers.

"MegaFans' mission is to build the world's first mobile, casual esports gaming community, using blockchain NFTs and cryptocurrency in a play-to-earn environment. We believe the Launchpool Labs incubator has the best platform for approaching this new market opportunity and reaching educated, market savvy investors through the Launchpool Ecosystem," said Jeff Donnelley, CEO and Founder.

MegaFans has expanded the landscape of competitions where participants can win cash prizes based on their skills to include the much popular mobile gaming. As opposed to offering games of chance, with MegaFans, the only factor determining the outcomes and prizes is player ability.

"Jeff's experience, passion, and dedication for the mobile esports gaming community has left a deep impression on us. We know Play-to-Earn is currently a hot trend in our industry but imagine what it's like to be years ahead of the curve. We're happy to work alongside MegaFans to deliver their gaming platform globally, and expand their community," said Roxana Nasoi, MD at Launchpool Labs.

About Launchpool Labs

Launchpool Labs offers a three-month incubation program for very early stage companies, with the purpose of building together their MVP (minimum viable product) and MVC (minimum viable community). Each team is provided the assistance of numerous cross-industry partners and advisors. There are four cohorts and 12 to 24 projects each year.

About MegaFans

MegaFans is a mobile multiplayer esports platform and gaming company that lets players from around the globe sharpen their skills and compete for fun, or for prizes. It provides an integrated software solution for mobile games, which enables them to offer players esports tournaments and other competitions where players compete in leaderboard style MMO (Massive Multiplayer Online) tournaments to win real prizes.

Contacts:

Press: Jeff Donnelley, pr@megafans.com