ScotGems Plc - Correction: Net Asset Value(s)

ScotGems plc announces the unaudited net asset values ("NAVs") of the Company

as at the close of business on 18 August 2021.

91.14 pence per share (excluding income)

92.57 pence per share (including income)

Date:19 August 2021

ScotGems plc

LEI: 549300GQHCPU9P1NYM13

Net Asset Values

For further information, please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

0131 378 0500