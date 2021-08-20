

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pre-market Movers: GOVX, PROG, SONN, MRIN, NVIV.



The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 5.40 A.M. EDT).



In the Green



GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX) is up over 87% at $8.05



Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is up over 29% at $6.24



InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) is up over 25% at $0.83



Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (MRKR) is up over 17% at $1.98



TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) is up over 13% at $0.86



Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) is up over 11% at $0.56



FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN) is up over 10% at $12.68



G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) is up over 8% at $2.75



In the Red



Progenity, Inc. (PROG) is down over 44% at $0.83



Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (SONN) is down over 39% at $0.74



Blend Labs, Inc. (BLND) is down over 15% at $16.75



Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRPX) is down over 12% at $15.05



Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) is down over 12% at $0.79



Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (ENSC) is down over 11% at $3.38



HEXO Corp. (HEXO) is down over 10% at $2.85



PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (PMCB) is down over 8% at $3.17



Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNOA) is down over 7% at $7.56



Biocept, Inc. (BIOC) is down over 7% at $3.4



NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP) is down over 6% at $2.32



