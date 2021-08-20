LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pre-market Movers: GOVX, PROG, SONN, MRIN, NVIV.
The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 5.40 A.M. EDT).
In the Green
GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX) is up over 87% at $8.05
Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is up over 29% at $6.24
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) is up over 25% at $0.83
Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (MRKR) is up over 17% at $1.98
TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) is up over 13% at $0.86
Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) is up over 11% at $0.56
FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN) is up over 10% at $12.68
G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) is up over 8% at $2.75
In the Red
Progenity, Inc. (PROG) is down over 44% at $0.83
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (SONN) is down over 39% at $0.74
Blend Labs, Inc. (BLND) is down over 15% at $16.75
Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRPX) is down over 12% at $15.05
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) is down over 12% at $0.79
Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (ENSC) is down over 11% at $3.38
HEXO Corp. (HEXO) is down over 10% at $2.85
PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (PMCB) is down over 8% at $3.17
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNOA) is down over 7% at $7.56
Biocept, Inc. (BIOC) is down over 7% at $3.4
NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP) is down over 6% at $2.32
