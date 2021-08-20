

MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - Deere And Co (DE) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.67 billion, or $5.32 per share. This compares with $0.81 billion, or $2.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.1% to $11.53 billion from $8.93 billion last year.



Deere And Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.67 Bln. vs. $0.81 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.32 vs. $2.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.57 -Revenue (Q3): $11.53 Bln vs. $8.93 Bln last year.



