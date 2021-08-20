- (PLX AI) - Deutsche Boerse says Eurex announces launch of Bitcoin ETN futures.
- • Deutsche Boerse Group's derivatives arm offers clients access to the price of Bitcoin in a regulated on-exchange and centrally cleared environment
- • Says this offering will be the first regulated market in Bitcoin-related derivatives in Europe
- • Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) backed by Bitcoins serve as underlying
- • Futures traded and cleared on Eurex's proven infrastructure
- • The new futures contract will be traded in euro and physically delivered in Bitcoin ETNs
