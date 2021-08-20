

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) said it plans to hire store managers, assistant store managers, and distribution center leadership during its two-day Nationwide Management Hiring Event hosted at participating stores and U.S. distribution centers on Wednesday, August 25, and Thursday, August 26.



The company noted that interviews will be conducted at participating Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores across the country, as well as select U.S. distribution centers on Wednesday, August 25, and Thursday, August 26, from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM local time.



The company is looking to hire approximately 35,000 associates.



