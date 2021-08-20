The panel has achieved a power conversion efficiency of 23.5%. The result was confirmed by China's National Center of Supervision and Inspection on Solar Photovoltaic Product Quality (CPVT).Chinese module maker Trina Solar has announced to have achieved a power conversion efficiency of 23.53% for a monocrystalline p-type module based on 66 PERC cells with a size of 210×210 mm. The result was confirmed by China's National Center of Supervision and Inspection on Solar Photovoltaic Product Quality (CPVT). "We are proud to announce the latest achievements developed by our technical team, to realize ...

