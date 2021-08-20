Construction of the solar-plus-storage facility is scheduled to take place in the Negev desert in late 2021, with completion expected in 2023.Israel Ministry of Finance has published a list of the bidders that have been invited to the final phase of the PV tender launched in January 2020 for a 300 MW solar power plant in the Negev desert. The list features 11 bidders in total and includes Israel PV company Ellomay Capital Ltd. in association with The Phoenix Insurance Company; a consortium comprising project contractor Allied Infrastructure Ltd and general contracting services provider OrmatSystems ...

