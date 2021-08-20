Men's Closet Concert to Feature No Cap The Backend Child

The Concert, Which is Being Hosted by Men's Closet, Will Take Place Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Rum Jungle in Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / Men's Closet, a footwear and clothing store, are pleased to announce that they are hosting the No Cap The Backend Child concert in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

To learn more about the Men's Closet concert and/or to find No Cap concert tickets on sale, please visit http://nocap-orlando.eventbrite.com.

As a spokesperson for Men's Closet noted, the No Cap Concert will take place at the Club Rum Jungle in Orlando, which is located at 5533 International Drive. Tickets for the Orlando concert are $30-50 and are available either through the Eventbrite link or in person at Men's Closet.

Fans who are 18 and up are welcome to attend the No Cap Orlando concert; the doors will open at 10 p.m.

"The show, which will be No Cap The Backend Child's first show back in Orlando, is powered by Men's Closet, as well as Splash Bros, Project X, Category 4 and Orlando," the spokesperson noted, adding that No Cap, who was born Kobe Vidal Crawford in 1998, is an American rapper, singer and songwriter.

Since 2017, No Cap has released one EP and five mixtapes. In July, 2020 he released "Steel Human" which went on to be his highest-charting project, peaking at number 31 on the Billboard 200.

No Cap, who is known for his use of wordplay, got started with the release of his first EP "Joker" in May, 2017. Early the next year, he released the song "Legend"; the music video for the song got over 1 million views on YouTube, and was also featured on his debut mixtape "Neighborhood Hero."

In September, 2018 No Cap released a collaborative mixtape "Rogerville" with Rylo Rodriguez; in November of the same year, No Cap was featured on the Lil Baby track "Dreams 2 Reality" off of the mixtape "Street Gossip."

In August, 2019, No Cap released the single "Exotic." In November of the same year he released his fourth mixtape "The Hood Dictionary," which peaked at number 80 on the Billboard 200.

About Men's Closet:

Men's Closet is Orlando's number one men's footwear and clothing store. They carry the most exclusive brands in footwear and clothing including Nike, Jordan, Billionaire Boys Club, MCM, Roc Nation, and many more. For more information, please visit http://mensclosetclothing.com.

Men's Closet

5510 W. Colonial Drive, Suite 102

Orlando, FL 32808

Media Contact:

Christian Stone

events@mensclosetclothing.com

http://nocap-orlando.eventbrite.com

4075784878

