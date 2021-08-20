Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden: Autumn at the Arboretum's Annual Fall Festival Features "Bugtopia"

The Southwest's favorite fall festival is filled with 90,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / Named as one of America's Best Pumpkin Festivals' by Fodor's, Autumn at the Arboretum, presented by Reliant, returns with a "Bugtopia" theme from September 18 to October 31. The 16th annual fall festival features the nationally acclaimed Pumpkin Village with 20-foot-tall, decorated pumpkin houses created with more than 90,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash from the West Texas town of Floydada.

Dallas Arboretum Board Chairman Jim Ryan said, "Autumn at the Arboretum comes alive with larger-than-life insect topiaries, fascinatingly bugged-out pumpkin houses, a maze for younger visitors and even an 18-foot-long dragonfly-perfect for all those social media moments. Don't forget to tag us, too!"

"At Reliant, we're always excited to support the Dallas Arboretum as we love the family-friendly atmosphere and events that bring people together to enjoy this world-class garden and its fine exhibitions," said Andrea Russell, vice president and general manager of Reliant. "We're thrilled to help bring the Bugtopia theme to life this year and give our community an experience to immerse themselves in nature while enjoying the fall season."

Autumn at the Arboretum features breathtaking colors of fall with 150,000 fall flowers-marigolds, chrysanthemums and more throughout the 66-acre garden.

Many special events take place during the festival:

Local popular bands play live music every weekend afternoon during the festival.

Seasonal daily samples highlight in-season plants in A Tasteful Place garden.

Insect Encounters tent features daily, hands-on experiences such as live insect demonstrations, nature art, expert chats and more.

Mommy and Me Mondays and Tiny Tot Tuesdays, presented by Kimberly-Clark, includes face painting, stroller fitness, a petting zoo, Kindermusik, a hay bale maze, a pumpkin patch with pumpkins for purchase and music.

On Family Fun Weekend, Oct. 9-10, and on Halloweekend , Oct. 30-31, the festival also includes a petting zoo and face painting for children.

Arboretum-led walking tours, harvesting and horticulture demonstrations round out the festival.

Guests can also visit A Tasteful Place, a 3.5-acre food, herb and vegetable garden. Weekly activities include free Monday cooking demonstrations with Dallas College Cooks along with activities throughout the week including cooking, floral and horticulture demonstrations, many of which have the 'bugtopia' theme incorporated.

In addition to Reliant as the presenting sponsor, other sponsors include Park Place Dealerships, Texas Instruments, Oncor, Kimberly-Clark, C.C. Young Senior Living, Doyle and Associates, Sidley Austin and Bank of Texas.

Check the website, dallasarboretum.org , and social media for up-to-date information.

