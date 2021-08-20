Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2021) - It is with great sadness that the Board of Directors of Green Rise Foods Inc. (TSXV: GRF) ("Green Rise" or the "Company"), announce that Mark Benadiba, a director, has passed away.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and Management at Green Rise Foods Inc. I wish to extend my deepest condolences to Mark's family and many friends at this difficult time," said Vincent Narang, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. Mark served as a director of Green Rise Foods Inc. since its inception in June 2017. A strong visionary and successful business leader, Mark's wise counsel was instrumental in the Company's growth and success.

Mark passed away on August 5, 2021, in Peterborough, Ontario, surrounded by family. "Mark cared deeply about the people he engaged with at work or in daily life. A voracious reader, Mark was passionate about learning new ideas and was always excited to share those teachings to the betterment of those who surrounded him. Mark's engaging personality, industry experience, positivity and generosity will be greatly missed," said Vincent Narang.

Green Rise is a grower of fresh produce with 73 acres of greenhouse ranges located in Kingsville, Ontario. Poised to be the "best-in-class" contract grower of fresh produce, the Company takes pride in providing high-quality, consistent and reliable product to meet the growing consumer demand for locally grown fresh produce. By leveraging innovative growing solutions and embracing technology, Green Rise seeks to optimize its operations to generate improved product quality, expand profit margins, and provide investors with meaningful and growing returns. The company is proud to be an environmentally sustainable investment, producing locally grown, pesticide-free, bee-pollinated fresh produce using 90% less water. The company is proud that its first range is EFI (Equity Food Initiative) certified.

