Freitag, 20.08.2021
Perfektes Setup! - ist das ein Kursgewinn mit Ansage?
WKN: A140M9 ISIN: US55315J1025 
NORNICKEL'S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED REDUCTION OF THE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY

DJ NORNICKEL'S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED REDUCTION OF THE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) NORNICKEL'S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED REDUCTION OF THE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY 20-Aug-2021 / 16:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRESS RELEASE

Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL»

(PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company")

NORNICKEL'S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED REDUCTION OF THE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY

Moscow, August 20, 2021 - MMC Norilsk Nickel (further 'Nornickel' or 'the Company'), the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announces that its shareholders approved the reduction of the authorized capital of the Company by cancelling shares repurchased during the buyback programme.

On August 19, 2021, the Extraordinary meeting of shareholders adopted a resolution to reduce the authorized capital of MMC Norilsk Nickel by RUB 4,590,852 to RUB 153,654,624 by cancelling 4,590,852 repurchased ordinary shares of the Company with a par value of RUB 1.

In June 2021, the Company completed share buyback, having repurchased from shareholders 5,382,079 ordinary shares. Remaining repurchased shares in the amount of 791,227 are expected to be used for the employees incentive purposes.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges.

Media Relations: Investor Relations:

Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20

Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US55315J1025 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     MNOD 
LEI Code:   253400JPTEEW143W3E47 
Sequence No.: 120438 
EQS News ID:  1227956 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1227956&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 20, 2021 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
