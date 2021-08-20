DJ NORNICKEL'S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED REDUCTION OF THE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY

PRESS RELEASE

Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL»

(PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company")

NORNICKEL'S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED REDUCTION OF THE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY

Moscow, August 20, 2021 - MMC Norilsk Nickel (further 'Nornickel' or 'the Company'), the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announces that its shareholders approved the reduction of the authorized capital of the Company by cancelling shares repurchased during the buyback programme.

On August 19, 2021, the Extraordinary meeting of shareholders adopted a resolution to reduce the authorized capital of MMC Norilsk Nickel by RUB 4,590,852 to RUB 153,654,624 by cancelling 4,590,852 repurchased ordinary shares of the Company with a par value of RUB 1.

In June 2021, the Company completed share buyback, having repurchased from shareholders 5,382,079 ordinary shares. Remaining repurchased shares in the amount of 791,227 are expected to be used for the employees incentive purposes.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges.

Media Relations: Investor Relations:

Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20

Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru

