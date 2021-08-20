

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has ruled in favor of AMN Healthcare (AMN) against Aya Healthcare's protracted legal case, stating categorically that Aya failed to prove any anticompetitive behavior by AMN under federal antitrust laws.



The federal Appeals Court affirms a similar ruling in June by a U.S. District judge. The Appeals Court ruled that the AMN provision prohibiting its contractors from soliciting AMN employees is a reasonable lawful restraint and rejected Aya's claim for damages.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

