One Swiss Bank SA: ONE swiss bank SA - H1 2021 interim financial statements

20 August 2021
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules
ONE swiss bank SA
H1 2021 interim financial statements
ONE swiss bank SA, its H1 2021 interim financial statements.
For further information, please contact:
Julien Delécraz
Head of Marketing & Communication
investorrelations@oneswiss.com
+41 58 300 78 13
ONE swiss bank SA
Attachment
- ONE swiss bank SA - H1 2021 interim financial statements (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d15c8fb3-46c8-45e8-b58e-34ad2ba9113f)
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de