Freitag, 20.08.2021
Perfektes Setup! - ist das ein Kursgewinn mit Ansage?
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.08.2021 | 18:53
One Swiss Bank SA: ONE swiss bank SA - H1 2021 interim financial statements

20 August 2021

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

ONE swiss bank SA
H1 2021 interim financial statements

ONE swiss bank SA, its H1 2021 interim financial statements.

For further information, please contact:

Julien Delécraz
Head of Marketing & Communication
investorrelations@oneswiss.com

+41 58 300 78 13

ONE swiss bank SA



Attachment

  • ONE swiss bank SA - H1 2021 interim financial statements (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d15c8fb3-46c8-45e8-b58e-34ad2ba9113f)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
