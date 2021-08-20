Anzeige
Cal-Bay International, Inc.: Cal-Bay International Announces New Website Launch

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / Cal-Bay International, Inc (OTC PINK:CBYI) today released the following corporate update.

Cal-Bay International Inc., today launched the new corporate website introducing the company's transition into the Tele-Medicine sector.

The new website can be seen at: www.cbyintl.com

The company will be launching the company's first fully operational Tele-Medicine App in early September 2021.

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Cal-Bay, CBYI or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Cal-Bay International Inc.

Cal-Bay International, Inc.
Contact: (877) 372-0716
Email: info@cbyintl.com

SOURCE: Cal-Bay International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660711/Cal-Bay-International-Announces-New-Website-Launch

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
