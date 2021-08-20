Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX:INO.UN) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared the REIT's monthly cash distribution for the months of September, October and November 2021 as per the following schedule:
Month
Record Date
Distribution Date
Distribution Amount
September, 2021
September 29, 2021
October 15, 2021
$0.06875
October, 2021
October 29, 2021
November 15, 2021
$0.06875
November, 2021
November 30, 2021
December 15, 2021
$0.06875
ABOUT INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.
Contacts:
David Giraud, Chief Executive Officer
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
+33 1 5643 3323
david.giraud@inovalis.com
Khalil Hankach, Chief Financial Officer
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
+33 1 5643 3313
khalil.hankach@inovalis.com