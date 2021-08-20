AGC Biologics Announces the Groundbreaking of its New Facility at its Copenhagen, Denmark Site

COPENHAGEN, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGC Biologics, a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), announces the groundbreaking of its new facility at its Copenhagen, Denmark site. This multipurpose facility will allow AGC Biologics to increase its capacity and space to accommodate new and existing clients' needs.

The new facility will include a manufacturing building, an office building, and a visitors center. The manufacturing building will be comprised of four levels holding approximately 8,000 square meters distributed across manufacturing, quality control laboratories, technical and warehouse areas. This new expansion will allow AGC Biologics to generate around 250-300 new workplaces in Denmark. The production will be based on genetically modified organisms, biosafety level 1, manufactured with single-use technology in clean rooms.

The biopharmaceuticals CDMO market continues to grow in double digits annually and the expansion allows AGC Biologics to further strengthen its market position. This investment will more than double AGC Biologics' single-use bioreactor mammalian cell-culture capacity in Copenhagen. This expansion, in addition to the biologics facilities in Seattle WA, Boulder CO, and Chiba Japan, represents the commitment and the dedication that AGC Biologics has in providing high-level technological solutions to its current and future customers.

"We are excited to announce the groundbreaking of the new facility," said AGC Biologics' CEO Patricio Massera. "We are fully committed to understand and meet our customers' needs, as we continuously seek to provide new capacity and new services."

"We are now establishing a new state-of-the-art facility with a flexible and efficient set-up for biologic drug substance manufacturing," said Copenhagen Site Head, Andrea C. Porchia. "It will be a great facility and we are looking forward to making it available for existing and new customers."

