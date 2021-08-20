Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Perfektes Setup! - ist das ein Kursgewinn mit Ansage?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853783 ISIN: JP3112000009 Ticker-Symbol: SHJ 
Frankfurt
20.08.21
08:08 Uhr
37,000 Euro
-1,200
-3,14 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
AGC INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGC INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,00038,80020:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.08.2021 | 19:53
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AGC Biologics Announces the Groundbreaking of its New Facility at its Copenhagen, Denmark Site

COPENHAGEN, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGC Biologics, a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), announces the groundbreaking of its new facility at its Copenhagen, Denmark site. This multipurpose facility will allow AGC Biologics to increase its capacity and space to accommodate new and existing clients' needs.

The new facility will include a manufacturing building, an office building, and a visitors center. The manufacturing building will be comprised of four levels holding approximately 8,000 square meters distributed across manufacturing, quality control laboratories, technical and warehouse areas. This new expansion will allow AGC Biologics to generate around 250-300 new workplaces in Denmark. The production will be based on genetically modified organisms, biosafety level 1, manufactured with single-use technology in clean rooms.

The biopharmaceuticals CDMO market continues to grow in double digits annually and the expansion allows AGC Biologics to further strengthen its market position. This investment will more than double AGC Biologics' single-use bioreactor mammalian cell-culture capacity in Copenhagen. This expansion, in addition to the biologics facilities in Seattle WA, Boulder CO, and Chiba Japan, represents the commitment and the dedication that AGC Biologics has in providing high-level technological solutions to its current and future customers.

"We are excited to announce the groundbreaking of the new facility," said AGC Biologics' CEO Patricio Massera. "We are fully committed to understand and meet our customers' needs, as we continuously seek to provide new capacity and new services."

"We are now establishing a new state-of-the-art facility with a flexible and efficient set-up for biologic drug substance manufacturing," said Copenhagen Site Head, Andrea C. Porchia. "It will be a great facility and we are looking forward to making it available for existing and new customers."

About AGC Biologics

AGC Biologics is a leading global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization

Attachment

  • GrounBreaking CPH Facility (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/990f0116-505f-422f-b6fc-86e832a76432)

AGC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.