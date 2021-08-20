JCET 1H 2021 Net Profit Jumps 261%, Earnings Surpass FY 2020 Mark

Q2 2021 Financial Highlights:
- Revenue was RMB 7.11 billion, an increase of 13.4% year on year. A record high second quarter in the company's history.
- Generated RMB 1.68 billion cash from operations, an increase of 67.1% year on year. With net capex investments of RMB 0.92 billion, free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 0.76 billion.
- Net profit was RMB 0.94 billion, a record high second quarter in the company's history.
- Earnings per share was RMB 0.54, as compared to RMB 0.15 in Q2 2020.
1H 2021 Financial Highlights:
- Revenue was RMB 13.82 billion, an increase of 15.4% year on year.
- Generated RMB 2.88 billion cash from operations, an increase of 33.9% year on year. With net capex investments of RMB 1.48 billion, free cash flow for the first half of 2021 was RMB 1.40 billion.
- Net profit was RMB 1.32 billion, an increase of 261.0% year on year,a record high in the company's history.
- Earnings per share was RMB 0.78, as compared to RMB 0.23 in 1H 2020.
- Successfully completed private placement of RMB 5 billion in April 2021.
SHANGHAI, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JCET (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing and technology services, today announced its financial results for the first half year of 2021. According to the financial report, in 1H 2021, JCET maintained its momentum of growth and strong profitability, with revenue of RMB 13.82 billion and net profit of RMB 1.32 billion, which achieved 15.4% and 261.0% year on year growth respectively.
Ms. Janet Chou, CFO of JCET said, "Thanks to the solid execution of our team and strong customer demand, JCET delivered another record setting quarter in 2021 with gross margin expanding 260 basis points year on year in Q2. With strong operating cash generation and robust free cash flow, we further strengthened our balance sheet."
Along with a strong financial performance, JCET had many additional key accomplishments in Q2 2021. In April, JCET established the "Design Service Business Center" and "Automotive Electronics Business Center" to strengthen efficient interaction and synergistic development with the industry ecosystem and provide seamless and efficient full lifecycle technical service support to customers. JCET completed a private placement raising approximately RMB 5 billion to enhance capabilities in SiP, QFN, BGA and other finished chip manufacturing solutions to better meet the needs of 5G communication devices, big data, automotive electronics and other market applications. And in June, JCET completed the acquisition of Analog Devices Inc.'s Singapore test facility that enabled the continued expansion of JCET test business in Singapore and the rapid and steady advancement of its global business strategies.
Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET said, "The dynamic and innovative applications in the post-Moore era have driven the rapid upgrade of advanced packaging and backend chipset manufacturing solutions, and this gives JCET great opportunities for growth. In recent years, JCET has been partnering with our global customers, continuously increasing investment in advanced technologies, and strengthening our professional and international management and production operation systems, resulting in record revenue and net profit in the first half of 2021. In the future, we will continue to invest in R&D of advanced technology solutions, optimize operational capabilities, strengthen our professional team, and implement a talent incentive mechanism under the guidance and support of the Board of Directors, to lay a solid foundation for the sustainable development of JCET."
About JCET:
JCET Group is the world's leading integrated-circuit manufacturing and technology services provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.
Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive and industry etc., through advanced wafer level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Packaging, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, six manufacturing locations in China, Korea and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to customers in China and around the world.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)
RMB in millions
As of
Jun 30, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current assets
Currency funds
3,381
2,235
Financial assets held for trading
1,955
5
Derivative financial assets
0
8
Accounts receivable
3,661
3,846
Receivables financing
73
41
Prepayments
244
158
Other receivables
30
41
Inventories
2,919
2,946
Other current assets
108
149
Total current assets
12,371
9,429
Non-current assets
Long-term receivables
40
42
Long-term equity investments
769
949
Other equity investments
430
430
Investment properties
94
96
Fixed assets
17,349
17,790
Construction in progress
1,671
866
Right-of-use assets
664
0
Intangible assets
458
526
Goodwill
2,050
2,071
Deferred tax assets
79
128
Other non-current assets
1
1
Total non-current assets
23,605
22,899
Total assets
35,976
32,328
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
3,197
5,288
Derivative financial liabilities
5
0
Notes payable
348
513
Accounts payable
5,059
4,499
Contract liabilities
332
173
Employee benefits payable
765
858
Taxes and surcharges payable
98
109
Other payables
336
254
Including: Dividends payable
89
0
Current portion of long-term liabilities
1,891
2,131
Other current liabilities
12
21
Total current liabilities
12,043
13,846
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
2,315
2,978
Bonds payable
999
999
Lease liabilities
561
0
Long-term payables
125
592
Long-term employee benefits payable
3
4
Deferred income
337
375
Deferred tax liabilities
132
124
Total non-current liabilities
4,472
5,072
Total liabilities
16,515
18,918
Equity
Paid-in capital
|
1,780
1,603
Surplus reserves
14,984
10,242
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(185)
(83)
Specialized reserves
120
120
Unappropriated profit
2,751
1,518
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
19,450
13,400
Minority shareholders
11
10
Total equity
19,461
13,410
Total liabilities and equity
35,976
32,328
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)
RMB in millions, except share data
Three months ended
Six months ended
Jun 30,2021
Jun 30,2020
Jun 30,2021
Jun 30,2020
Revenue
7,106
6,268
13,818
11,976
Less: Cost of sales
5,793
5,271
11,430
10,232
Taxes and surcharges
22
9
42
17
Selling expenses
47
59
97
116
Administrative expenses
237
226
467
435
Research and development expenses
291
276
548
491
Finance expenses
61
156
157
303
Including: Interest expenses
90
149
200
303
Interest income
15
10
20
19
Add: Other income
56
46
97
80
Investment income / (loss)
286
(6)
284
(7)
Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures
285
(6)
283
(7)
Gain / (loss) on the net position hedging
(1)
(4)
(3)
(5)
Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")
(4)
(11)
0
(6)
Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")
11
(28)
(17)
(25)
Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets
9
5
15
9
Operating profit / (loss)
1,012
273
1,453
428
Add: Non-operating income
5
0
6
0
Less: Non-operating expenses
1
2
3
8
Profit / (loss) before income taxes
1,016
271
1,456
420
Less: Income tax expenses
80
38
133
53
Net profit / (loss)
936
233
1,323
367
Classified by continuity of operations
Profit / (loss) from continuing operations
936
233
1,323
367
Classified by ownership
Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent
936
233
1,322
367
Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders
0
0
1
0
Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period
1,904
365
1,518
231
Cash dividends payable
89
0
89
0
Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent)
2,751
598
2,751
598
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
(148)
27
(101)
157
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent
(148)
27
(101)
157
Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss
0
0
1
0
Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan
0
0
1
0
Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss
(148)
27
(102)
157
Comprehensive income using the equity method
(20)
(21)
Cash flow hedge reserve
5
5
(5)
3
Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements
(133)
22
(76)
154
Total comprehensive income
788
260
1,222
524
Including:
Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent
788
260
1,221
524
Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders
0
0
1
0
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share
0.54
0.15
0.78
0.23
Diluted earnings per share
0.54
0.15
0.78
0.23
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited) RMB in millions
Three months ended
Six months ended
Jun 30,2021
Jun 30,2020
Jun 30,2021
Jun 30,2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services
7,346
6,857
14,785
12,892
Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds
76
200
233
423
Other cash receipts relating to operating activities
62
230
113
523
Total cash inflows from operating activities
7,484
7,287
15,131
13,838
Cash payments for goods and services
4,347
5,117
9,420
9,342
Cash payments to and on behalf of employees
1,142
829
2,270
1,788
Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges
249
142
379
232
Other cash payments relating to operating activities
69
195
181
323
Total cash outflows from operating activities
5,807
6,283
12,250
11,685
Net cash flows from operating activities
1,677
1,004
2,881
2,153
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Cash receipts from returns of investments
396
0
396
0
Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets
132
20
168
27
Total cash inflows from investing activities
528
20
564
27
Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets
1,051
659
1,648
1,337
Cash payments for investments
1,955
0
1,955
0
Total cash outflows from investing activities
3,006
659
3,603
1,337
Net cash flows from investing activities
(2,478)
(639)
(3,039)
(1,310)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Cash proceeds from investments by others
4,966
0
4,966
0
Cash receipts from borrowings
737
2,601
2,360
8,531
Other cash receipts relating to financing activities
0
0
347
0
Total cash inflows from financing activities
5,703
2,601
7,673
8,531
Cash repayments for debts
2,867
2,393
5,529
8,141
Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses
71
141
205
305
Other cash payments relating to financing activities
452
111
559
285
Total cash outflows from financing activities
3,390
2,645
6,293
8,731
Net cash flows from financing activities
2,313
(44)
1,380
(200)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(15)
(7)
(8)
16
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
1,497
314
1,214
659
Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
1,884
2,211
2,167
1,866
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
3,381
2,525
3,381
2,525
