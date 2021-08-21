Anzeige
21.08.2021
Discover two emerging businesses at Kalkine Media's INVEST NEST webinar on August 26

SYDNEY, Aug. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalkine Media is organising the next edition of the 'INVEST NEST' webinar series, titled '2 Must Know ASX listed Emerging Stories', on August 26, 2021.

Kalkine_Logo

There are two emerging companies-Australia-based silica sand explorer?VRX Silica Limited and specialist financial services provider?Fiducian Group Limited-that are making a mark in the Australian market. The panel consists of Managing Director of VRX Silica, Mr. Bruce Maluish and Executive Chairman of the Fiducian Group Mr. Indy Singh. Both VRX Silica and Fiducian Group are Kalkine's valued clients.

The webinar will help potential investors discover valuable information as top leaders of the companies navigate through insightful business information and discuss emerging themes in the Australian market.

Emerging companies

VRX Silica is a silica sand exploration company, which has been listed on the Australian Securities Exchange since 2011. It is the only ASX-listed, pure-play silica sand firm, which possesses advanced development assets with more than 100 years of production life. Mr. Maluish will discuss the success story and future plans of VRX Silica, which has been on the investors' radar.

The Fiducian Group is an ASX-listed specialist financial services organisation providing platform administration, funds management and financial planning with underlying in-house fintech capabilities. The company's success is underpinned by the accumulated knowledge and experience gained across the business areas. Mr. Singh will trace the journey of Fiducian Group, which provides premium wealth services and solutions to its clients.

About Kalkine Media

Kalkine Media operates across Australia, New Zealand, Canada, UK and the US. It aims to keep its readers abreast of the latest and trending news on the equity and commodity markets, the unravelling economy and other business developments.

Contact: honey.bhargava@kalkinepr.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1341740/Kalkine_Logo.jpg

