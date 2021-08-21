Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 21.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3077 ISIN: US78403A1060 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCO GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCO GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.08.2021 | 13:22
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China-SCO Forum, Smart China Expo2021 Open in Chongqing

CHONGQING, China, Aug. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iChongqing- The China-SCO Forum on the Digital Economy Industry, Smart China Expo 2021 (SCE 2021) opens in Chongqing Municipality on 23rd, and will last three days through to August 25th.

iChongqing

Conferences, exhibitions, competitions, and forums combine to promote the digital economy and promoting common prosperity among SCO countries, and the development of the industrial internet during the SCE 2021.

Chongqing and the SCO countries jointly build a development cooperation platform for the digital economy, which will promote international exchange and cooperation in the field, and achieve common development that is mutually beneficial for all parties.

Five forums are themed on the digital economy, e-commerce, smart tourism, smart Logistics, development of digital channels, etc. for SCO Forum, while 6 are focused on industrial internet for SCE 2021.

Guests in attendance both on and offline come from 18 SCO countries including China, and will see the participation of key figures such as the SCO Secretariat, SCO Business Council, and SCO Youth Committee, with full participation on the part of SCO country representatives.

The SCE 2021 is continuing on the established theme of Smart Technology: Empowering the Economy and Enriching Life, and 610 companies have come to participate in the exhibition both on and offline, among which are 51 Singapore companies, with the physical exhibition area covering 70,000 square meters. The China-SCO Digital Economy Cooperation Pavilion is set up in the Chongqing International Expo Center also, and all 18 SCO countries participate in an area covering around 10,000 square meters.

Altogether 133 prominent guests including leaders from international organizations, global industry, as well as award-winning scientists and renowned scholars have been extended invitations, while exhibitors from 31 countries and regions are set to display their technology online and offline.

This forum holds great significance for Chongqing, as the city is presently in a stage of vigorous development in the digital economy. The event is a platform for strengthening exchange between Chongqing and SCO countries, and will also promote multilateral cooperation, consultation and progress.

There will be in-depth cooperation and exchange held on the theme of economics and trade, with major highlights set to feature project signing ceremonies involving countries and top enterprises along the Belt and Road, as well as international organizations, sister cities, and industry leaders.

For more information on the China-SCO Forum, Smart China Expo2021, please visit https://www.ichongqing.info/special/smart-china-expo-2021/, and https://www.ichongqing.info/special/2021sco/

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1599312/iChongqing.jpg

SCO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.