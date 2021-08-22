Frequentis: As a leading global provider of information and communication solutions for safety-critical applications, Frequentis has demonstrated that its business model remains robust. Revenues increased significantly by 9.4% to Euro 144.6 mn, thanks to successful project acceptances. Project acceptances are generally highest at year-end, but fixed costs are distributed equally over the year, so in the past this has resulted to negative earnings in the first half of the year. Frequentis turned this around for the first time in the first half of 2021. EBITDA more than doubled to Euro 12.4 mn and EBIT rose to Euro 5.4 mn. The profit for the period was Euro 4.1 mn. Orders on hand were Euro 453.0 mn at the end of June 2021, an increase of 5.9% compared with year-end 2020. That is a good ...

