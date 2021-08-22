UBM: UBM Development handed over the barany.7 residential complex it had developed to the Buwog real estate group. The property, located at Baranygasse 7 in Vienna's 22nd district, comprises 126 apartments and was already sold to Buwog at the end of 2019 in the form of a forward sale. As a special feature, six of the seven identical buildings were built using conventional construction methods - but one, the four-story "House 3" with 12 apartments, was built of wood. With this pilot project, UBM wanted to prove the ecological and economic competitiveness of modern timber construction.UBM: weekly performance: -0.47% VIG: Vienna Insurance Group's (VIG) figures for the first half of 2021 show positive results. Premium volume followed a significant upward trend ...

