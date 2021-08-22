Mayr-Melnhof: The cartonboard company Mayr-Melnhof Group continued to record high capacity utilization in both divisions in the 2nd quarter of 2021 with good demand for cartonboard and cartonboard packaging. 1st half-year sales of the MM Group were thus slightly above the previous year's level. However, as expected, this was offset by a significant weight on results owing to the ongoing massive cost inflation for raw materials, energy and logistics. The Group's consolidated sales increased slightly from Euro 1,266.5 mn to Euro 1,289.6 mn. At Euro 92.1 mn, operating profit was 24.8 % or Euro 30.4 mn lower than in the previous year (1st half of 2020: Euro 122.5 mn). This decline is mainly due to the rapid increase in costs in the cartonboard business, which can only be passed on with a ...

