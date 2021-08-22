Bankruptcies: According to preliminary data from Statistics Austria, 580 enterprises were insolvent in the second quarter of 2021, 25.2% fewer than in the same period of the previous year. However, this decline can be explained to a large extent by the fact that the obligation to file for bankruptcy has been suspended since 1 March 2020 due to the Corona crisis. In the second quarter of 2021, 15,073 registrations were recorded, 25.2% more than in the second quarter of 2020 with 12,042 registrations. (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (20/08/2021)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...