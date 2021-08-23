

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - Risen Energy said that it has expanded its 10-year renewable power purchase agreement for their Merredin Solar Farm from 20MW to 50MW of electricity to BHP's Nickel West operations.



Commencing on 1st August, the additional 30MW will be directed to BHP Nickel West's Kalgoorlie Smelter and reduce the smelters Scope 2 emissions by 30%, Risen Energy said in a statement.



This follows the initial 20MW which will be directed to BHP Nickel West's Kwinana Refinery and will cover up to 50% of its electricity use with solar power generated by Risen Energy's Merredin Solar farm.



