Deep Green Waste & Recycling (DGWR) CEO Provides Blueprint of Acquisition Strategy in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ('SCV') announces the availability of a new interview with Lloyd Spencer, president and CEO of Deep Green Waste & Recycling Inc. (OTCQB:DGWR), to discuss the Company's vision for its recent acquisition of Lyell Environmental Services Inc.

Speaking with SCV's Stuart Smith, Spencer defines the points that made the commercial environmental remediation, abatement and testing services company a prime target for Deep Green's growth strategy.

'We were looking at various markets that were rapid-growth areas and also large markets, and one of those was the remediation and testing services,' he explains. 'This is a multi-billion-dollar market today, and Lyell came up on our radar screen as a company we ought to be looking at. We thought this would be a great acquisition for us to begin building a whole line of business.'

From here, Deep Green will implement a growth strategy that can be replicated for future acquisitions. The first step is to optimize the business itself, followed by 'hubbing,' or growing the surrounding service area, and then cloning it to nearby regions.

According to Spencer, applying this strategy to Nashville-based Lyell has the potential to triple the size of the business as it extends into surrounding populous metro-areas.

'Working with the team of people that we have […] we have the leadership team to be able to drive the existing business, to then take that business and expand to the next region around that,' he says, providing a timeline of projected milestones for the acquired company.

Spencer concludes the interview with his expectations that additional growth for the Deep Green will come via complimentary business acquisitions in other areas of the U.S.

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/august-interview-deep-green-waste-recycling-dgwr/

About Deep Green Waste & Recycling Inc.

Deep Green Waste & Recycling Inc. (OTCQB:DGWR) is a waste, recycling and remediation services which provides sustainable waste, recycling, and remediation services, and helps commercial customers realize cost-savings using streamlined processes that help manage, reduce, and recycle waste streams. For more information, visit: https://DeepGreenWaste.com.

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Contact Information:

Lloyd Spencer, President

Deep Green Waste & Recycling Inc.

13110 NE 177th Place, #293

Woodinville, WA 98072

Phone: (833) 304-7336 / (833) 30-GREEN

Email: Investor@DeepGreenWaste.com

SmallCapVoice.com

Stuart T. Smith

512-267-2430

Info@SmallCapVoice.com

