Montag, 23.08.2021
Blockchain-Rakete steigert das verwaltete Vermögen seit Januar um sagenhafte 1.400%!
WKN: 906866 ISIN: US0231351067 
PR Newswire
23.08.2021 | 07:04
AIRROBO Debuted its First Robot Vacuum Cleaner on Amazon and AliExpress - Simplify Your Life

Supported by expertise in AI field for over 10 years, AIRROBO launches the strongest robot vacuum cleaner

HONG KONG, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRROBO, the smart home appliance brand, debuted its first robot vacuum cleaner on Amazon and AliExpress in August. The new smart appliance, AIRROBO P10 is now available online in Japan, Canada and Russia.

AIRROBO P10 with Strong Suction Power at 2600Pa

With the strongest suction power among comparables* at 2600Pa, AIRROBO P10 ensures debris, pet hair, and food scraps picked up while working quietly. AIRROBO P10 has four suction levels to clean each corner thoroughly across all surfaces from hard floor to low pile carpet. Moreover, AIRROBO applied AI obstacle detection technology, making the P10 more sensitive and manoeuvrable. Multiple sets of advanced sensors allow AIRROBO P10 to navigate under or around furniture. The drop-sensing technology prevents it from falling downstairs effectively. Compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, AIRROBO P10 is ready to start the cleaning job via voice control.

AIRROBO P10 3 Ways of Control

Raised awareness on the importance of hygiene during pandemic, and innovative technologies have driven significant growth in the vacuum cleaner industry. Along with AIRROBO debuting P10 globally this month, Intelligent house cleaning is no longer a future scenario but will be a widely diffused lifestyle. Smarter and simpler. For the moment, AIRROBO P10 has been available on Amazon in Japan and Canada, on AliExpress in Russia. It is currently retailed at US$148.19 on AliExpress Russia. For End-Of-Season-Sale starting from 10:00am 23rd August to 09:59am 27th August Moscow time, AIRROBO P10 will be promoted on Aliexpress Russia at an unprecedented retail price, US$109.20. Make sure to check it out here.

About AIRROBO

AIRROBO is a smart home appliance brand with a focus on AI-enabled cleaning technologies. Supported by world-leading enterprise in humanoid robotics field, AIRROBO is aiming to bring the most cutting-edge technology to as many households as possible around the globe, making intelligent house cleaning a new norm of life.

*Compared with similar products in the same price bracket, or with same configuration.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1595831/image_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1595833/image_2.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
