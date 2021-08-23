Incredible Inaugural Ceremony for the Impressive Neolith Museum in China.

CASTELLÓN, Spain, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spanish multinational company Neolith, the leader in the production of Sintered Stone, had just inaugurated a spectacular, avant-garde museum in the city of Hangzhou. The museum is located in the urban district of Binjiang, an area that is home to the headquarters of Asian electronics, automotive and tech giants such as Alibaba, Geely, Dahua Technology and H3C.

Spatial Experiences

The museum was conceived by Chen Lin and Cui Shu, two international design masters who planned a unique and singular space reflecting all the reasons why modern Asian architecture has positioned itself as one of the most innovative and farthest-reaching in the world.

The Neolith museum was designed to offer visitors an immersive spatial experience. The shapes, lights, colors, textures and materials throughout the itinerary modulate and create a succession of real 3D scenes with an impact on all the senses for an innovative, futuristic encounter. White and black is the main binomial on a journey featuring combinations of materials and shapes as well as the use of all types of esthetic resources.

Inspired by the Oriental concept of allowing things to flow, visitors open up their minds and become carried away by the series of spaces with Neolith projected through suspended marble slats lit up with LED lights marking the itinerary and dividing up the areas all while accompanying visitors on a route that ends at "the arrival" as the culmination of this Neolith experiential learning adventure.

The museum is truly a living laboratory providing an architectural and spatial experience beyond just simple artistic contemplation. It transmits the qualities and values that define the new trends supported by innovation, new materials and cutting-edge design based on pure and free lines, planes, materials and surfaces.

With a highly differential and sustainable approach, all eyes move to the long pool around a Neolith walkway which, along with the stainless steel ceiling, produces a powerful and attractive reflection of the water to create an original mirror effect.

It will also periodically offer different set-ups aimed at generating new spatial and architectural experiences based on design, innovation and avant-garde materials.

Download images here: https://we.tl/t-7OVAgXUCH4

About Neolith

Founded in 2009, Neolith, the market-leading brand of Sintered Stone, is a revolutionary product category which has become the favorite for architects, designers, specifiers and manufacturers.

This pioneering material can be used for the most demanding interior and exterior building projects. Combining high-definition detailed decoration with high-performance qualities, Neolith offers the triple reassurance of strength, beauty and longevity.