Photocure to Participate in Nordea's Annual Small & Mid Cap Days 2021 Investor Conference

OSLO, Norway , Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA (PHO: OSE): The Bladder Cancer Company focused on delivering transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients, announces that President and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Schneider and Chief Financial Officer, Erik Dahl are scheduled to present a corporate overview and participate in meetings with investors at the Nordea Annual Small & Mid Cap Days 2021 conference to be held virtually August 24-26, 2021.
Presentation Details
- Photocure Presentation: Tuesday, August 24th at 3:25pm CET (9:25am EST)
- A recording of the presentation will be available shortly after the conference presentation takes place and can be accessed at www.photocure.com under the Investors section in Congresses & Events.
About the Conference
The Annual Small & Mid Cap Days 2021 Conference is an invitational conference hosted by Nordea Markets Equities. This year, Nordea will host over 100 Nordic companies who will share their experiences from operating during the global pandemic and lockdowns, as well as their expectations for the business after the reopening of societies. In particular, there will be discussions on the outlook for the digitalization trend, globalization and near-shoring, securing a global supply chain and emergence of new business models.
About Photocure ASA
Photocure: The Bladder Cancer Company delivers transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. Our unique technology, which makes cancer cells glow bright pink, has led to better health outcomes for patients worldwide. Photocure is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHO). For more information, please visit us at www.photocure.com, www.hexvix.com or www.cysview.com
