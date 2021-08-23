- (PLX AI) - Pandox says Liia Nõu appointed new CEO of Pandox.
- • Liia Nõu has been Pandox's CFO since 2007 and acting CEO since 21 May 2021
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|13,370
|13,770
|08:10
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:10
|Pandox Names Liia Nõu New CEO
|(PLX AI) - Pandox says Liia Nõu appointed new CEO of Pandox.• Liia Nõu has been Pandox's CFO since 2007 and acting CEO since 21 May 2021
► Artikel lesen
|08:06
|Liia Nõu appointed new CEO of Pandox
|16.07.
|Pandox Q2 Net Income SEK -6 Million vs. Estimate SEK 125 Million
|(PLX AI) - Pandox Q2 EBITDA SEK 447 million vs. estimate SEK 463 million.
► Artikel lesen
|16.07.
|Pandox AB (publ) interim report January-June 2021
|02.07.
|Invitation to presentation of Pandox's interim report January-June 2021
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|PANDOX AB
|13,330
|-1,19 %