DJ Edison Investment Research Limited: BerGenBio (BGBIO): Advancing towards pivotal studies

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: BerGenBio (BGBIO): Advancing towards pivotal studies 23-Aug-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

London, UK, 23 August 2021

BerGenBio (BGBIO): Advancing towards pivotal studies

BerGenBio (BGBIO) has made continued progress in H121 in advancing the development of lead asset bemcentinib (an oral, once-a-day, highly selective AXL inhibitor). A deluge of data presentations from Phase II studies in COVID-19, AML and NSCLC continue to highlight the broad potential of this first-in-class treatment. Discussions with regulators are ongoing regarding a pivotal study in relapsed AML in combination with LDAC, which could enable potential approval and launch in 2024. COVID-19 presents a potential opportunity to expedite bemcentinib's route to market in 2022. Discussions with regulators will determine the next steps following top-line data from two Phase II trials. We value BGBIO at NOK4.91bn.

We value BGBIO at NOK4.91bn or NOK 55.8/share vs NOK4.72bn or NOK53.8/ share previously. We have rolled forward our model and reflect net cash of NOK572.8m at 30 June 2021. We have updated our financial forecasts to reflect H121 results and increased R&D expenses (FY21: NOK228.8m vs NOK205.9m, FY22: NOK233.4m vs NOK216.2m) due to growing clinical trial activities. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

Dr John Priestner +44 (0)20 3077 5700 healthcare@edisongroup.com

Dr Susie Jana +44 (0)20 3077 5700 healthcare@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1227971 23-Aug-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1227971&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)