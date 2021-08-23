DJ Eve Sleep plc: Director Purchase of Shares

Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Director Purchase of Shares 23-Aug-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company")

Director Purchase of Shares

eve Sleep, the direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland (together the 'UK&I') and France announces that Tim Parfitt, CFO of the Company, has purchased 400,000 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 3.075 pence per Ordinary Share.

Following the purchase, Tim holds 1,027,048 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing 0.37 per cent. of the issued share capital.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

For enquiries, please contact:

eve Sleep plc Cheryl Calverley, Chief Executive Officer via M7 Communications LTD Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer finnCap Ltd - Nominated Adviser and Broker Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500 Matt Goode / Teddy Whiley - Corporate Finance Alice Lane - Equity Capital Markets M7 Communications LTD - PR/IR Tel: +44(0)7903 089 543 Mark Reed

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Tim Parfitt 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name eve Sleep plc b) LEI 2138007BAC29AUXWQE67 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be prepared for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 0.1p each ("Ordinary Shares") Identification code ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 b) Nature of transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 3.075 400,000

d) Aggregated information As above

e) Date of the transaction 20 August 2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Category Code: DSH TIDM: EVE LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 Sequence No.: 120453 EQS News ID: 1228056 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1228056&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)