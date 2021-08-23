

WINDSOR (dpa-AFX) - easyJet Plc.(ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) said Monday that it has appointed Stephen Hester as a director and Chair designate.



Stephen will join the Board as a non-executive director on 1 September 2021 and then he will succeed John Barton as the company's Chair on 1 December 2021, at which point John will stand down from the Board having completed nearly nine years as Chairman.



Stephen Hester has more than 35 years of experience at major businesses. He has served as Chief Executive of RSA Insurance Group plc from February 2014 to May 2021, as Chief Executive of Royal Bank of Scotland Group, Chief Executive of British Land plc and Chief Operating Officer of Abbey National plc, as well as holding a number of senior executive roles at Credit Suisse First Boston in London and New York. He currently serves as a Senior Independent Director of Centrica plc having previously held a senior non-executive position as Deputy Chairman of Northern Rock.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EASYJET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de