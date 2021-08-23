

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sonic Healthcare Limited (SHL.AX, SKHCF.PK) recorded a net profit growth of 149% on 28% growth in revenue for the fiscal year ended 30 June 2021. The COVID-19 Delta variant is currently driving increases in COVID-19 testing revenues for the company. Sonic plans to complete the acquisition of Canberra Imaging Group on 1 September 2021. The company is also currently considering a number of additional acquisition opportunities.



For the fiscal year, profit attributable to members of increased to A$1.31 billion from A$527.75 million, prior year. Earnings per share, in cents, was 273.1 compared to 110.6. Revenue from operations was A$8.75 billion compared to A$6.83 billion.



Sonic said it is not providing earnings guidance for fiscal 2022 due to COVID-19 related unpredictability.



