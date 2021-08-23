

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' consumer confidence weakened in August, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.



The consumer confidence index rose to -6 in August from -4 in July. The score was below the 20-year average of -8 points.



Among components, the economic climate index fell to -11 in August from -10 in July. The assessment of the future economic climate was less positive and consumers' opinion on the past economic situation was less negative.



The indicator for willingness to buy fell to -2.0 in August from zero in the previous month.



