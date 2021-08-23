Qualitest and BT Evolve Partnership to Support Quality Assurance of 5G Solutions Anywhere in the UK

BT selects Qualitest to handle testing for its EE mobile network

LONDON, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualitest ( https://qualitestgroup.com ), the world's leading AI-powered quality engineering company, announces today that it has bolstered its 20-year relationship with BT Group -- the UK's largest mobile and broadband provider. BT recently unveiled its ambition to offer 5G solutions across the entire UK by 2028 and deliver the UK's first fully converged network by the mid-2020s. Qualitest's Managed Test Service (MTS) - which significantly expands the scope of the engagement - will help to ensure a consistent, positive user experience for consumer and business customers while this generational network transformation takes place.

Prior to this contract, Qualitest has been working in partnership with BT, delivering smaller functional elements of the testing within EE's mobile network and infrastructure technologies, while working in tandem with BT to provide integration testing as a whole. Qualitest also supports the orchestration of BT's test labs, as well as providing engineering support, in collaboration with BT. This new MTS contract represents a deepening of the relationship, where Qualitest will deliver approximately 70% of the testing enabled by a new Quality Management Office. The more complete scope and remodelling of the service has enabled an increased focus on key programs delivering significant customer benefits.

Qualitest will use automation and in-house talent to handle testing activities, resulting in significant savings and added value for BT. The company's Qualisense AI suite of testing tools, which provides a 360-degree approach to machine learning, enables data-driven decision-making. This addresses risk in key areas and measurement and analysis of the impacts of any changes to the system. The setup of the Quality Management Office will help Qualitest to leverage more transformational activities - such as agile approaches and methods to further accelerate service delivery - providing the necessary measures and controls to efficiently drive the mobile network testing effort.

"BT runs the biggest and best mobile network in the UK today and has impressive ambitions for the future," said Anbu Muppidathi, Qualitest President and CEO (Designate). "It is a real affirmation of our relationship that Qualitest is being entrusted with ensuring the quality of EE's entire mobile network. As the first operator to roll out 5G in the UK, EE is at the forefront of technological advances, and we're excited at this opportunity to enable the company to stay at the top of its game."

"Qualitest has been a crucial partner in ensuring the continued quality of EE's network for our customers," said Lisa Lessels, Quality Assurance and Integration Director at BT. "Our network ambition demands huge technological transformation, from a new 5G core and 5G standalone, to vast expansion of rural 4G coverage and the use of space technologies to provide coverage in the farthest corners of the UK. Qualitest helps us both scale and upskill our workforce and improve our access to tools that will ensure that we continue to deliver standout customer experiences during this transformation, which is one of the main pillars of our corporate strategy."

As a result of the new MTS contract, Qualitest will head up the service from the UK to enable close collaboration with its BT colleagues.

About Qualitest:

Founded in 1997, Qualitest offers a wide range of AI-powered quality engineering solutions, designed to mitigate the business risk associated with digital adoption. Qualitest achieves this by deploying engagement models tailored to the precise quality engineering needs of technology platforms in the financial services, telecom, healthcare, insurance, tech, media, and utilities industries. It has operations in the US, UK, Germany, Romania, Israel, Argentina, Mexico, and Portugal, and serves over 250 blue-chip customers worldwide. Qualitest is majority-owned by international private equity group Bridgepoint, which acquired the company in October 2019 via its €5.7 billion flagship fund BE VI. To learn more about Qualitest, visit www.qualitestgroup.com.

Qualitest Media Contact

Lauren Perry

SlicedBrand for Qualitest

lauren@slicedbrand.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1535607/Qualitest_Logo.jpg