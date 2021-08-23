- (PLX AI) - RWE and Kansai Electric Power (Kansai EPCO) signed an agreement to jointly study the feasibility of a large-scale floating offshore wind project off the Japanese coast.
- • The two companies agreed to further strengthen their existing relationship and leverage the complementary strengths of both companies, in support of Japan's goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050
- • RWE and Kensai EPCO have worked together previously on a European offshore wind project
RWE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de