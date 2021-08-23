The state-run energy company has commissioned a 25 MW plant on the reservoir at its Simhadri thermal power station, in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The installation features more than 100,000 solar modules.From pv magazine India NTPC Ltd, India's largest integrated energy company, has commissioned a 25 MW floating solar project on the reservoir of its Simhadri thermal power station, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The plant, built with more than 1 lakh (100,000) of solar modules, spans 75 acres on the water surface and uses a unique anchoring design for the panels. The floating project is expected ...

