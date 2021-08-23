DJ AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL (PR1W) AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Aug-2021 / 09:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL

DEALING DATE: 20/08/2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 31.1441

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10544827

CODE: PR1W

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1931974692 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1W Sequence No.: 120462 EQS News ID: 1228115 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2021 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)