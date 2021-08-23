Howard Stevens Appointed as TOMIA's CEO

The leader in global connectivity monetization solutions promotes CRO as it enters new phase of growth

LONDON, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TOMIA , the market leader in global connectivity monetization solutions, today announced it has appointed Howard Stevens as Chief Executive Officer. Stevens, who previously served as TOMIA's Chief Revenue Officer, succeeds former CEO Marco Limena during a time of bookings growth and innovation at the company as connectivity, cloudification and 5G networks redefine the global telecom industry.

Additionally, TOMIA has appointed Gary McIlraith as Executive Chairman. McIlraith, an experienced technology executive, will work closely with Stevens and the executive team to grow operational capacity and expand TOMIA's industry-leading customer service.

"As we continue to drive the future of connectivity through new technologies and services, TOMIA remains focused on delivering customer-centric solutions that enable unified optimization processes including both roaming and interconnect," said Stevens. "Our differentiated offering and focus on customer service and innovation has allowed us to extend our position as a market leader, while expanding our customer base and increasing customer loyalty. We thank Marco for his leadership and vision, and we look forward to building on the company's historical success as TOMIA enters its next phase of growth."

Stevens is a veteran of the telecom industry with over 20 years of experience. Stevens joined TOMIA in 2020 as CRO following several senior roles including Global Head of Telecoms at SAP and Head of Carrier Sales at Blackberry.

McIlraith is an experienced technology executive who most recently held the role of CEO at Kalibrate Technologies and NetNames Group.

"The global telecom industry is currently undergoing a period of technological transformation, which makes it an incredibly thrilling time to join the TOMIA team. TOMIA's uniquely positioned set of products and highly experienced global team is well situated to capitalize on the opportunity set around the adoption of 5G networks, the internet of things (IoT) and cloudification. We remain committed to providing solutions that help our customers optimize these emerging opportunities" said McIlraith.

About TOMIA

TOMIA offers transformative connectivity solutions to service providers worldwide. Its innovative offering enables customers to manage a unified optimization process of both roaming and interconnect while driving the future of connectivity through new technologies and services such as VoLTE, NFV, and 5G. With regional headquarters in the US, Israel, Luxembourg, India, and a presence in over 30 countries, TOMIA serves over 400 operators including 30 tier-1 and six of the industry's largest groups. To learn more visit www.tomiaglobal.com